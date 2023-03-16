Pentagon releases declassified video of Black Sea drone incident

WASHINGTON – In a rare move, the Pentagon on Thursday released a declassified video showing Russia’s intercept of a United States military surveillance drone downed over the Black Sea two days ago.

It was the first direct US-Russian incident since the Ukraine war began, worsening already tense relations between Washington and Moscow.

In the video, a Russian Su-27 fighter jet comes very close to the US MQ-9 drone and dumps fuel near it.

US officials say it was an apparent effort to damage the American aircraft as it flew over the Black Sea.

It also shows the loss of the video feed after another close Russian manoeuvre, which the Pentagon says resulted from the Russian jet’s collision with the drone.

It ends with images of the drone’s damaged propeller, which the Pentagon says resulted from the collision, making the aircraft inoperable.

The video, which is about 40sec long, has been edited by the US military for length but shows events in a sequential order, the Pentagon said.

Russia has denied US accusations that its jets acted recklessly in the incident.

It instead blamed “sharp manoeuvering” by the drone for the crash, claiming its jet did not make contact.

The incident over international waters was a reminder of the risk of direct confrontation between the US and Russia over Ukraine.

Moscow invaded Kyiv more than a year ago and Western allies have supported Ukraine with intelligence and weapons.

The release of the video followed separate calls on Wednesday between the top US General, Mark Milley, and his Russian counterpart, Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, as well as between US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and his Russian counterpart, Sergei Shoigu.

In remarks to reporters on Wednesday, Mr Milley said it was clear that the intercept and harassment of the drone by Russian jets was intentional, but it was unclear whether the Russian pilots meant to slam their aircraft into the drone – a move that could also put the Russian aircraft at risk. REUTERS