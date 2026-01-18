Straitstimes.com header logo

Pentagon readies 1,500 soldiers to possibly deploy to Minnesota: Washington Post report

People protest against ICE, after a US immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Jan 7.

People protesting against ICE, after a US immigration agent shot and killed a 37-year-old woman in Minneapolis on Jan 7.

PHOTO: REUTERS

MINNESOTA – The US Pentagon has ordered about 1,500 active-duty soldiers to prepare for a possible deployment to Minnesota, the site of widespread protests against the government’s deportation drive, the Washington Post reported on Jan 18.

The Army placed the units on prepare-to-deploy orders in case violence in the state escalates, the newspaper said, citing unnamed defence officials, adding that it is not clear whether any of them will be sent.

The Pentagon and the White House did not immediately respond to requests from Reuters for comment.

US President Donald Trump

threatened on Jan 15 to use the Insurrection Act

to deploy military forces if officials in the state do not stop protesters from targeting immigration officials, after a surge in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

The Insurrection Act is a federal law that gives the president the power to deploy the military or federalise National Guard troops inside the US to quell domestic uprisings.

The law can be invoked when there are “unlawful obstructions, combinations or assemblages or rebellion” against federal authority.

If the president deems those conditions have been met, he may use the armed forces to take actions “to enforce those laws or suppress the rebellion”.

Tensions are high in Minneapolis, Minnesota’s most-populous city, after an

ICE agent fatally shot Ms Renee Good

on Jan 7.

“If the corrupt politicians of Minnesota don’t obey the law and stop the professional agitators and insurrectionists from attacking the Patriots of ICE, who are only trying to do their job, I will institute the Insurrection Act,” Mr Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on Jan 15.

The soldiers subject to deployment are assigned to two US Army infantry battalions under the 11th Airborne Division, which is based in Alaska, the Post reported. REUTERS

