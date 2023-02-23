Pentagon, Microsoft are probing leak of military e-mails

WASHINGTON – The US Defence Department and Microsoft are investigating an error that exposed at least a terabyte of military e-mails, including personal information and conversations between officials, people familiar with the matter said - an episode that highlights the security risk of moving sensitive Pentagon data to the cloud.

The Pentagon’s Cyber Command has taken the lead on the investigation with Microsoft, which operates the Azure cloud-computing service that stored the data.

Information on a US Special Operations Command server was accessible without a password, said the people, who asked not to be identified discussing information that has not been publicly released.

Investigators have no sign yet that the exposed data was accessed but were still working to assess the fallout from the leak, the people said.

A US Cyber Command spokesman declined to comment but said defensive cyber operators scan and mitigate the networks they manage.

The Defence Department is in the early stages of assessing the reports of exposed e-mails, and “we just don’t comment on the security of our systems,” Ms Sabrina Singh, a department spokeswoman, told reporters at the Pentagon.

The e-mails contained conversations between Pentagon officials as well as completed SF-86 forms, which government employees are required to fill out to obtain security clearances, according to screenshots of the e-mails shared by independent security researcher Anurag Sen, who discovered the leak.

The incident was reported earlier on Tuesday by TechCrunch.

The exposure may have resulted from a configuration error with Microsoft’s server that left it publicly accessible, two of the people said. They had differing assessments on who was at fault, with one saying it was the fault of a Pentagon employee and another saying Microsoft was to blame.