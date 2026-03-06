Pentagon informed Anthropic it is a supply chain risk, official says

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The "supply-chain risk" label slapped on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic bars government contractors from using the firm's technology in their work for the US military.

SAN FRANCISCO – The Pentagon slapped a formal supply-chain risk designation on artificial intelligence lab Anthropic on March 5 , limiting use of a technology that a source said was being tapped for military operations in Iran.

The risk designation follows a months-long dispute over the company’s insistence on safeguards that the Defence Department said went too far.

The “supply-chain risk” label, effective immediately, bars government contractors from using Anthropic’s technology in their work for the US military.

But companies can still use Anthropic’s Claude in other projects unrelated to the Pentagon, chief executive officer Dario Amodei wrote in the statement, adding that the restrictions apply only to the us a ge of Anthropic AI in Pentagon contracts.

In his statement, he reiterated that the company would challenge the designation in court.

In recent days, Anthropic and the Pentagon have discussed possible plans for the Pentagon to stop using Claude, Mr Amodei added.

The two sides have talked about how Anthropic might still work with the military without dismantling its safeguards, he said.

Mr Amodei also apologised for an internal memo published on March 4 by tech news site The Information. In the memo, originally written on Feb 27, he said Pentagon officials did not like the company in part because “we haven’t given dictator-style praise to (US President Donald) Trump”.

The internal memo’s publication came as Anthropic’s investors were racing to contain the damage caused by the company’s fallout with the Pentagon.

The action comes as the department is relying on Anthropic’s technology, called Claude, to provide support for military operations, including in Iran, according to a person familiar with the matter .

The action represented an extraordinary rebuke by the US against an American tech company that was earlier than its rivals to work with the Pentagon.

Claude likely is being used to analyse intelligence and assist with operational planning.

A Microsoft spokesperson said that the company’s lawyers studied the designation and have concluded that: “Anthropic products, including Claude, can remain available to our customers–other than the Department of War–through platforms such as M365, GitHub, and Microsoft’s AI Foundry.”

Microsoft can continue to work with Anthropic on non-defence-related projects, the spokesperson added.

Amazon, an investor in Anthropic and a significant customer of the company’s Claude model, did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside regular business hours.

Palantir’s Maven Smart Systems – a software platform that supplies militaries with intelligence analysis and weapons targeting – uses multiple prompts and workflows that were built using Anthropic’s Claude code, Reuters earlier reported.

Anthropic was the most aggressive of its rivals in courting US national-security officials. But the company and the Pentagon have been at odds for months over how the military can use its technology on the battlefield. This conflict erupted into public view earlier in 2026 .

Anthropic has refused to back down on bans for its Claude AI to power autonomous weapons and mass US surveillance. The Pentagon has pushed back, saying it should be able to tap this technology as needed, so long as the uses comply with US law.

The “supply-chain risk” label now gives Anthropic a status that Washington until now had typically been used for foreign adversaries. Similar US action was taken to remove Chinese tech giant Huawei from the Pentagon’s supply chains. REUTERS