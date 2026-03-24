Pentagon adopts new press restrictions after court order against previous limits

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Press freedom advocates have criticised policy changes under US President Donald Trump’s administration that have limited journalists’ access to the Pentagon.

WASHINGTON – The US Defence Department said on March 23 it was adopting new restrictions on journalists, after a court blocked a previous press access policy, and would close an indoor workspace in favour of an area on grounds outside the main Pentagon building.

Press freedom advocates have criticised policy changes under US President Donald Trump’s administration that have limited journalists’ access to the Pentagon, saying they suppress freedom of speech.

On March 20, a federal judge blocked the press access changes implemented by the Pentagon in 2025, which threatened journalists with being ​branded security risks if they seek information not authorised for public release.

“The Department always complies with court orders but disagrees with the decision and is pursuing an appeal,” spokesman Sean Parnell said on March 23 in a statement, adding that revised restrictions would be effective immediately.

Under the revised policy, all journalists’ access to the Pentagon will require escort by authorised US Defence Department personnel.

The “Correspondents’ Corridor” at the Pentagon, where journalists have worked for years, was being closed immediately and a new press workspace will be established on grounds outside the main building, and will be available when ready, the US Defence Department added.

The Pentagon Press Association said March 23’s announcement “is a clear violation of the letter and spirit of last week’s ruling by a US federal court”.

The association added that it was consulting with its legal counsel on the matter.

The March 20 order came after a lawsuit brought by The New York Times alleged that the policy changes by the US Defence Department in October 2025 gave the Pentagon free rein to freeze out reporters and news outlets over coverage the department did not like, in violation of the Constitution’s free speech and due process protections.

The government said the policy was reasonable for national security.

The changes approved under US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth stated that journalists can be deemed security risks and have their press badges revoked if they solicit unauthorised military personnel to disclose classified, and in some cases unclassified, information.

Of the 56 news outlets in the Pentagon Press Association, only one agreed to sign an acknowledgment of the previous policy, according to the Times’ lawsuit.

Reporters who did not sign surrendered their press passes.

The New York Times said on March 23 the latest Pentagon policy does not comply with the judge’s order and continues “unconstitutional restrictions”.

“We will be going back to court,” it added. REUTERS