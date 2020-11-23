Pennsylvania Republicans seek to block vote certification

PENNSYLVANIA (BLOOMBERG) - Pennsylvania Republicans filed an emergency request in state court on Sunday ( Nov 23) seeking to block the certification of election results in favour of President-elect Joe Biden.

The deadline for counties to certify their results is later on Monday, with Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar free to certify statewide results shortly thereafter.

The state court filing, which was released Monday, comes after a lawsuit by President Donald Trump's campaign seeking to block certification of Pennsylvania's results was tossed by a federal judge on Saturday.

The 11th-hour injunction request followed a state-court lawsuit filed on Saturday by Republicans led by US Representative Mike Kelly asking to have Pennsylvania's mail-in voting scheme declared illegal and to block the state from going forward with certification.

Alternatively, the group asked the court to direct Pennsylvania's state legislature to choose the state's electors.

The claims largely echo those made by the Trump campaign in its federal court lawsuit. Kelly and other Pennsylvania Republicans also filed several earlier lawsuits challenging mail-in voting in the state.