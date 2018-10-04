Pennsylvania police probe report of armed intruder at compound of Turkish cleric Fethullah Gulen

HARRISBURG (REUTERS) - Police were called to the compound of Fethullah Gulen, the US-based Muslim cleric accused by Turkey of instigating a failed 2016 coup, in rural Pennsylvania on Wednesday (Oct 3) after a guard saw a suspected armed intruder, a Gulen spokesman said.

The security guard fired a warning shot and the suspected intruder fled, the spokesman said. There are no known injuries, or arrests and the incident is over, Alp Aslandogan, Gulen's media adviser, told Reuters.

Several Pennsylvania State Police cars were seen around the gated compound and retreat in Saylorsburg in the Pocono Mountains, according to photographs shared online by local news reporters.

Police, who left the scene an hour or two later, did not respond to requests for comment, but told local news media they were there to investigate an unspecified incident.

President Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish government accuse Gulen of orchestrating an attempted coup in July, 2016, in which rogue soldiers commandeered tanks and fighter jets, bombing parliament. More than 240 people were killed in the violence.

Gulen denies the accusations.