Penguins in your fridge? These 7-year-olds in US have climate solutions

NEW JERSEY - Standing at the front of her classroom at Slackwood Elementary School north of Trenton, New Jersey, one afternoon in June, Ms Michelle Liwacz asked her first-graders to consider a problem: Antarctica is getting warmer. What could the penguins that live there do to adapt?

The children, most of them age 7, murmured excitedly.

One boy said the birds could cool off in the water, but reconsidered after remembering all the hungry orcas awaiting them there.

“Maybe they could migrate to another cold place, like the United States in winter?” the boy, whose name is Noah, asked.

A girl named Aliya suggested that humans give them floaties.

Gabi thought maybe the penguins could build igloos. A few of them, Gabi added, could live inside her fridge.

As the school year draws to a close, New Jersey has the distinction of being the first, and so far only, state to require that climate change be taught to all students from kindergarten through 12th grade.

The topic is woven into lesson plans across most subject areas, even physical education classes.

The standards are built on a striking premise: Even as storms eat away New Jersey’s coastline, snow days become obsolete and wildfire smoke poisons the air outside, climate change can be taught to the youngest learners without freaking them out.

Ms Tammy Murphy, the wife of Governor Phil Murphy, a Democrat, was the driving force behind the new standards.

She said climate change education was vital to help students attune to the planet’s health, prepare for a new economy based on green energy and adapt to climate shifts that promise to intensify as this generation of children reaches adulthood.

But the state’s method of teaching its youngest learners about climate change arguably does something more profound: Instead of focusing on the doom and gloom, the standards are designed to help children connect with what’s going on in the natural world around them, and, crucially, learn how to solve problems.

“It’s perceived as such a heavy topic, as something we have to wait to talk about until they’re older,” said Lauren Madden, a professor of elementary science education at the College of New Jersey who researches and offers guidance on the implementation of the standards.

“When we shield them from so much, they’re not ready to unpack it when they learn about it, and it becomes more scary than when they understand they’re in a position where they can actively think about solutions,” Prof Madden said.

“When you take kids seriously that way, and trust them with that information, you can allow them to feel empowered to make locally relevant solutions.”

Ms Murphy, who also serves on the board of former vice-president Al Gore’s Climate Reality Project, began meeting in 2019 with more than 100 educators to discuss creating new standards.

In June 2020, the state board of education voted to require climate change be taught in seven out of nine subject areas, including social studies and world languages.

The board is expected to vote this summer on whether to require that climate change be expanded to the two remaining subject areas, English language arts and maths.