Apec summit: Pence slams China, says US offers countries 'better option'

WASHINGTON (BLOOMBERG) - Vice-President Mike Pence chided China at an Asian summit on Saturday (Nov 17), saying the US offers countries in the region "a better option" for economic and diplomatic relations than Beijing's heavy-handed approach.

"Do not accept foreign debt that could compromise your sovereignty," Mr Pence said during a speech to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) CEO summit in Papua New Guinea, according to prepared remarks.

"We don't drown our partners in a sea of debt," he said. "We don't coerce, corrupt, or compromise your independence. The United States deals openly and fairly - and we don't offer a constricting belt or a one-way road."

The implicit reference to Chinese President Xi Jinping's Belt and Road Initiative came as Mr Pence neared the end of his week-long swing through Asia, with his aides characterising Saturday's speech as the capstone of his trip.

Mr Pence is representing Mr Donald Trump at the summits, after the President opted not to attend - becoming the first US head of state to skip the marquee Asian conferences since 2013.

Addressing Apec shortly after Mr Xi spoke, Mr Pence criticised China for "opaque" and debt-ridden infrastructure loans, forced technology transfers and intellectual property theft and militarisation of the South China Sea.

Mr Pence said the US will partner with Papua New Guinea and Australia on a joint maritime initiative at Lombrum Naval Base on Manus Island.

"We will continue to fly and sail wherever international law allows and our national interests demand," he said. "Harassment will only strengthen our resolve."

Related Story Trump says China wants trade deal, more tariffs may not be needed

Related Story US-China trade war escalates as Trump tariffs kick in

Related Story Trump and Xi likely to get only framework for further talks on trade deal, Commerce Secretary Ross says

Mr Xi earlier took several jabs at Mr Trump's approach to foreign policy and trade.

The Chinese leader said that globalisation with a rules-based international order would protect global growth, while isolation and protectionism would cause more problems.

He warned against confrontation in the form of a trade war or Cold War.

Mr Xi defended the Belt and Road Initiative, saying it "is not a trap as some people have labelled it".

Mr Xi and Mr Trump are set to meet in two weeks during the G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, a face-to-face laden with high stakes as the US and China try to settle the escalating trade war.

Mr Pence sought to reassure countries he said are concerned that the dispute "will hurt the region economically".

He said the US was working to improve relations with Beijing, and pointed to Mr Trump's upcoming meeting with Mr Xi as an opportunity for progress.

"We believe that progress could be made between our two nations, even as the United States remains in a strong position," Mr Pence said.

During his speech, Mr Pence also announced a few new initiatives aimed at showing US commitment to the region.

He announced the Indo-Pacific Transparency Initiative, a good government programme that he said would be backed by US funding.

He also highlighted Exxon Mobil's investment in Papua New Guinea and said he would make an announcement on Sunday about a "historic initiative that will transform Papua New Guinea's future".