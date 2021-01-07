Pence says he won't stop Biden win certification

Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi take part in a joint session of Congress to certify the 2020 election results on Jan 6, 2020.
WASHINGTON (AFP) - US Vice-President Mike Pence, in defiance of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday (Jan 6) that he will not intervene to stop the certification by Congress of Democrat Joe Biden's election victory.

"The Constitution constrains me from claiming unilateral authority to determine which electoral votes should be counted and which should not," Pence said in a statement released as a joint session of Congress began to certify the Electoral College votes from the Nov 3 election.

The statement was released as Trump urged Pence at a rally in Washington to decline to certify the Electoral College results.

