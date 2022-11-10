Pelosi attack suspect David DePape indicted by US grand jury

David DePape, 42, faces decades in prison in both cases if convicted. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
12 min ago

SAN FRANCISCO – David DePape, the intruder accused of striking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s husband in the head with a hammer, was indicted by a federal grand jury.

The indictment’s allegations match those in the charges filed against DePape on Oct 31 by the Justice Department – attempted kidnapping of a US official and assault of an immediate family member of a US official in retaliation for performing her duties.

The US Attorney’s Office in San Francisco announced the indictment on Wednesday the week after DePape pleaded not guilty in state court to charges filed by San Francisco’s district attorney, which include attempted murder, residential burglary and false imprisonment of an elder. DePape faces decades in prison in both cases if convicted.

Police say DePape broke into Ms Pelosi’s home early on Oct 28, aiming to take her hostage. She was in Washington at the time. DePape allegedly attacked her husband Paul after a verbal confrontation and a struggle.

Felony prosecutions are often launched with complaints backed by statements made under oath by law enforcement officials and then replaced by indictments, in which a citizen jury presented with evidence by prosecutors votes on whether charges should be filed. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Nancy Pelosi, vilified by US Republicans for years, is a top target of threats
Pelosi 'heartbroken and traumatised' over attack on husband

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top