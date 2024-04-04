US patient with transplanted pig kidney leaves hospital for home

BOSTON - The first patient to receive a kidney transplanted from a genetically modified pig has fared so well that he has been discharged from the hospital on April 3, just two weeks after the groundbreaking surgery.

The transplant and its encouraging outcome represent a remarkable moment in medicine, scientists say, possibly heralding an era of cross-species organ transplantation.

Two previous organ transplants from genetically modified pigs had failed. Both patients received hearts, and both died a few weeks later. In one patient, there were signs that the immune system had rejected the organ, a constant risk.

But the kidney transplanted into Mr Richard Slayman, 62, is producing urine, removing waste products from the blood, balancing the body’s fluids, and carrying out other key functions, according to his doctors at Massachusetts General Hospital in the US.

“This moment – leaving the hospital today with one of the cleanest bills of health I’ve had in a long time – is one I wished would come for many years,” Mr Slayman said in a statement issued by the hospital. “Now it’s a reality.”

He said he had received “exceptional care” and thanked his physicians and nurses, as well as well-wishers who had reached out to him, including kidney patients who are waiting for an organ.

“Today marks a new beginning not just for me, but for them as well,” Mr Slayman said.

The procedure brings the prospect of xenotransplantation, or animal-to-human organ transplants, significantly closer to reality, said Dr David Klassen, chief medical officer for the United Network for Organ Sharing, which manages the nation’s organ transplant system.

“Though much work remains to be done, I think the potential of this to benefit a large number of patients will be realised, and that was a question mark hovering over the field,” he said.

Whether Mr Slayman’s body will eventually reject the transplanted organ is still unknown, Dr Klassen noted. And there are other hurdles: A successful operation would have to be replicated in numerous patients and studied in clinical trials before xenotransplants become widely available.

If these transplants are to be scaled up and integrated into the healthcare system, there are “daunting” logistical challenges, he said, starting with ensuring an adequate supply of organs from genetically engineered animals.

The cost, of course, may become a substantial obstacle. “Is this something we can really realistically attempt as a healthcare system?” Dr Klassen said. “We need to think about that.”

The treatment of kidney disease is already a huge expense. End-stage kidney disease – the point at which the organs are failing – affects 1 per cent of Medicare beneficiaries but accounts for 7 per cent of Medicare spending, according to the National Kidney Foundation.