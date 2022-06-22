Passenger jet bursts into flames after hard landing in Miami

MIAMI (BLOOMBERG) - A passenger jet with 126 people on board burst into flames when its landing gear collapsed after touchdown at Miami International Airport on Tuesday (June 21) evening.

Three people suffered minor injuries.

The accident, involving a McDonnell Douglas MD-80 aircraft operating as Red Air Flight 203 from the Dominican Republic, occurred around 6pm local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in an e-mailed statement.

The fire has since been extinguished, and three people were transported to area hospitals for treatment, according to a Twitter post from the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department.

Photos and video on social media showed flames and black smoke rising from the jet as it skidded to a halt.

The United States National Transportation Safety Board said on Twitter that it was sending a team of investigators to the scene following a "gear collapse and runway excursion".

Red Air, based in the Dominican Republic, only started flying last year. The carrier has four MD-80 family jets - including the one that crashed - and employs more than 50 people, according to its website.

The plane involved in the accident was almost 32 years old, according to Planespotters.net website. It spent up until 2015 flying for American Airlines Group, Planespotters data show.