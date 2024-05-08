Pajamas, 'honeybunch' and sex: Stormy testifies

NEW YORK - It was the courtroom face-off everyone was waiting for – testimony of high legal importance, and salacious sexual content.

Donald Trump, the former US president who has always prided himself on being in charge and in control, was forced to sit silently and listen to a porn star describe in open court a bedroom encounter that he denies ever took place.

“When I opened the bathroom door to come out, Mr Trump had come into the bedroom,” Stormy Daniels told the New York court.

“The intention was pretty clear, someone stripped down to their underwear posing on the bed waiting for you.”

Trump impassively stared ahead through Daniels’ testimony, which often veered into graphic sexual specifics, despite the judge’s best efforts.

“My clothes and shoes were off, I think I still had my bra on. We were in missionary position.”

Was he wearing a condom? “No.”

Was it brief? “Yes.”

If anyone was wrong-footed by the adult material, it was Judge Juan Merchan.

He appeared annoyed at times and struggled to keep Ms Daniels on topic, ordering her to “just answer the questions” after repeated objections from the defence, several of which he upheld.

Ms Daniels still revealed a plethora of unforgettable allegations about Trump.

She told the court Trump called her “Honeybunch,” and she described multiple phone calls with him – some of which she put on speakerphone to entertain her friends.