Hawaii fire death toll climbs to 89, making it the deadliest US wildfire in more than 100 years

LAHAINA, Hawaii - Anger was growing on Saturday over the official response to a horrific wildfire that levelled a Hawaiian town, killing at least 89 people as it consumed everything in its path.

This makes it the deadliest US wildfire in more than a century.

Over 2,200 structures were damaged or destroyed as the fire tore through Lahaina, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (Fema) said.

The blaze caused US$5.5 billion (S$7.4 billion) worth of damage and left thousands of people homeless.

Hawaiian authorities said they were opening a probe into the handling of the inferno.

A congresswoman from the state acknowledged that officials had underestimated the danger, and residents said there had been no warnings.

“The mountain behind us caught on fire and nobody told us anything,” resident Vilma Reed told AFP.

“You know when we found that there was a fire? When it was across the street from us.”

Ms Reed, whose house was destroyed by the blaze, said she and her family had fled the flames with what they had in their car, and were now dependent on handouts and the kindness of strangers.

“This is my home now,” the 63-year-old said, gesturing to the car she has been sleeping in with her daughter, her grandson and two pet cats.

In the ashy ruins of Lahaina, Mr Anthony Garcia told AFP how the fire had gutted his apartment.

“It took everything, everything! It’s heartbreaking,” the 80-year-old said. “It’s a lot to take in.”

The town of more than 12,000, once the proud home of the Hawaiian royal family, has been reduced to ruins, its lively hotels and restaurants turned to ashes.

A majestic banyan tree that has been the centre of the community for 150 years has been scarred by the flames, but still stands upright, its branches denuded of green and its sooty trunk transformed into an awkward skeleton.