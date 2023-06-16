Overfishing pushes reef sharks towards extinction, study shows

WASHINGTON - Overfishing is driving coral reef sharks towards extinction, according to a global study out on Thursday that signals far greater peril to the marine predators than previously thought.

That matters to humans because the species act as managers of their marine ecosystems, maintaining delicately balanced food webs on which hundreds of millions of people rely.

The research, published in the journal Science, is the result of the Global FinPrint project, which collected more than 22,000 hours of video footage from reefs across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australasia and the Americas.

A team of more than 100 scientists found that five of the most common coral reef shark species - grey reef, nurse, Caribbean reef, blacktip reef and whitetip reef - declined by 60 to 70 per cent.

The depletion data was derived from a computer model that estimated what shark numbers would have looked like without human pressures.

Sharks were entirely absent in 14 per cent of reefs where they had been previously documented.

Lead author Colin Simpfendorfer of the James Cook University and the University of Tasmania told AFP that prior to the study, coral reef sharks - unlike their bigger cousins that dwell in deep oceans - were not thought to be doing badly.

“But when you sat down and looked at the overall results, it was quite stunning,” he said.

Ripple effects

The findings should help update the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) red list, with more species qualifying for “endangered” status, an important step towards conservation action.

Professor Simpfendorfer added that the overwhelming factor in the decline was overfishing, both targeting sharks for their fins and meat, and unintentionally killing them as bycatch.

In terms of impacts, the loss of sharks causes ripple effects down the food chain.

The prey they eat increases in number, but the next level down decreases, and so on - creating unpredictable disruptions that risk human food security.