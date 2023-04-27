Out of gas in orbit? This US space company is here to help

COLORADO SPRINGS - The US company Orbit Fab is aiming to produce the go-to “gas stations” in space, its chief executive tells AFP, hoping its refuelling technology will make the surging satellite industry more sustainable – and profitable.

The solar panels typically attached to satellites can generate energy for their onboard systems such as cameras and radios, but cannot help the orbiting objects adjust their positions, explains Mr Daniel Faber, who co-founded the company in 2018.

“Everything always drifts, and so very quickly, you’re not where you needed to be – so you need to keep adjusting, which means you need to keep using up propellant,” he tells AFP at the space industry’s annual gathering in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

Satellites’ lives are therefore limited by how much fuel they can carry along with them – at least for now.

“If you can refuel satellites in orbit,” Mr Faber says, “you can stop them having to be thrown away” – a model he describes as “crazy” due to their high cost to manufacture and launch.

His company envisions sending several large tanks into orbit, each containing up to several tonnes of fuel.

Then smaller, more easily maneuverable vessels will shuttle back and forth between the tanks and satellites – like robotic pump attendants.

Asked what the risks associated with operating such a system in orbit are, Mr Faber is candid: “Everything you might imagine.”

But he reassures that with lots of testing on the ground, and in orbit, “it’s going to be safe”.

Like cars, satellites hoping to receive additional propellant from Orbit Fab will have to have compatible fuel ports.

Less weight, more profit

Mr Faber says that between 200 and 250 satellites are already being designed to use his company’s system.

It’s a market with room to grow: Some 24,500 satellites have been scheduled for launch between 2022 and 2031, according to the consultancy Euroconsult.

Orbit Fab, which employs about 60 people and is looking to hire 25 more, has already launched one tank into orbit and next plans to conduct fuel transfer tests.

In 2019, it proved the feasibility of the system with water-transfer tests at the International Space Station.

“Our first contract with the US government is to deliver them fuel in 2025“ to Space Force satellites, Mr Faber says.