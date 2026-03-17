Ousted former Pentagon official hired for intelligence role

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Mr Dan Caldwell’s new role will see him act as an adviser to senior officials who are responsible for coordinating the work of multiple federal intelligence agencies.

WASHINGTON – Mr Dan Caldwell, a former top adviser to US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth who was removed from his post after a leak probe, has been recently hired by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), the New York Times reported on March 16.

Reuters was first to report in April that Mr Caldwell was escorted from the Pentagon and placed on administrative leave for “an unauthorised disclosure”, according to a US official.

Mr Caldwell subsequently issued a joint statement with two other Pentagon officials, casting doubt on the investigation, saying: “Unnamed Pentagon officials have slandered our character with baseless attacks on our way out the door.”

The New York Times reported on March 16 that Mr Caldwell’s new role at ODNI will see him act as an adviser to senior officials who are responsible for coordinating the work of multiple federal intelligence agencies and drafting US President Donald Trump’s daily intelligence briefing.

Mr Caldwell has yet to start working at ODNI, according to an administration official who said that his role will be administrative.

In a statement, the ODNI said: “Any individual who is hired by ODNI goes through an extensive background review, including record checks and personal interviews, with a trained official to ensure the individual is trustworthy and does not pose a threat to national security.”

Mr Caldwell had drawn attention in Washington for past views that critics have called isolationist, but which advocates said sought to right-size America’s defence priorities. REUTERS