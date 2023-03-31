Orangutan learns to breastfeed her baby after watching zookeeper

VIRGINIA - An orangutan who did not know how to breastfeed her baby learnt by watching a zookeeper nurse her own child.

At Virginia’s Metro Richmond Zoo in the United States, Zoe the orangutan had previously failed to show maternal instincts to her first baby born in 2021. According to the zoo, she would not nurse her son Taavi or hold him properly and he had to be hand-raised by the animal care team.

“It’s likely Zoe never learned how to be a mom since she was orphaned at nine months old when her own mother died unexpectedly,” said Metro Richmond Zoo.

But it was determined to teach Zoe how to nurse her next baby, which was born on Dec 12, 2022.

The zoo contacted zookeeper Whitlee Turner, who was also a new mother, and asked her to breastfeed in front of 13-year-old Zoe in the hope that the orangutan would learn from a live demonstration.

“The whole time she just kept watching me curiously. She didn’t immediately breastfeed her baby, but she was definitely watching the whole time,” said Ms Whitlee, who exaggerated her movements so that Zoe could see where her baby went while breastfeeding, pointing and talking as she did so.

Less than 24 hours later, Zoe nursed her baby for the first time.

“I had a really hard time in the beginning as a new mom with my breastfeeding journey,” Ms Whitlee said, said, adding that she required a lot of guidance before she figured it out. “I think it was really special being able to share this with Zoe. Whether it was an orangutan or a human, I just want to be able to help any new mom.”

Zookeepers continued honing Zoe’s maternal instincts, setting up a TV so she could watch videos of orangutans giving birth and caring for their young.