‘Oppressive’ heatwave scorches US west and south

LOS ANGELES - Swaths of the United States home to more than 80 million people were under heat warnings or advisories Sunday, as relentless, record-breaking temperatures continued to bake western and southern states.

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned of “a widespread and oppressive heatwave” in parts of the South-west, western Gulf Coast and southern Florida, with sizzling temperatures carrying into the coming week raising health risks for millions.

Southern Californians, who saw thermometers peak at 105-110 degrees Fahrenheit (41 deg C - 43 deg C) on Saturday, face a second day of similarly brutal temperatures, with the mercury expected to top 115 deg F (46 deg C) in parts of California, Nevada and Arizona, the NWS said.

By Saturday afternoon, California’s famous Death Valley, one of the hottest places on Earth, had reached a life-threatening 124 deg F (51 deg C). The next day, early afternoon temperatures were hovering around 118F (47.7 deg C), amid forecasts it could reach up to 128F (53 deg C).

Tourists visited the national park to get a glimpse of what the NWS warned would be “life-threatening daytime heat” set to last until Tuesday night.

Visitor Eliana Luna told broadcaster MSNBC on Sunday the heat felt like a “burning sensation” on her body.

“The heat, you can feel it dripping through the back, all the way down,” she said.

The day before, the town of Idyllwild, east of Los Angeles and some 5,400 feet (1,645m) above sea level, blew past its previous record to reach 100 deg F.

Imperial, California – east of San Diego – tied its daily record of 116 deg F. Sunday’s high was forecast at 114 deg F.

The NWS has said heat is the leading weather-related killer in the United States and urged Americans to take the risk seriously.

“In total, from South Florida and the Gulf Coast to the Southwest, over 80 million people remain under either an excessive heat warning or heat advisory as of early this morning,” the NWS said in a Sunday morning bulletin.

Authorities have been sounding the alarm for days, advising people to avoid outdoor activities in the daytime and to avoid dehydration, which can quickly become fatal in such temperatures.

In Arizona, the state capital Phoenix has recorded 16 straight days above 109 deg F, as temperatures hit 118 deg F Saturday afternoon and stayed above 90 deg F overnight. The mercury climbed again Sunday afternoon to 109 deg F, expected to peak at 114 deg F.