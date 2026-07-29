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OpenAI’s rogue agent compromised an account at a second tech firm, executive says

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The rogue agent that escaped from OpenAI compromised a customer at a second tech company.

PHOTO: REUTERS

WASHINGTON – The rogue agent that escaped from OpenAI and went on a days-long hacking spree at the AI firm Hugging Face also compromised a customer at a second tech company – New York-based Modal Labs – according to a Modal executive and two other sources familiar with the matter.

According to a timeline published by Hugging Face on July 28, the rogue agent broke into a sandbox, or an isolating testing environment, “hosted on a third-party provider’s infrastructure” before turning it into a launchpad for the broader hack.

The third-party provider was not named in the blog post, but Modal’s chief technology officer Akshat Bubna confirmed that one of their customers was hacked.

“We’re aware a Modal customer published an unauthenticated endpoint that allowed anyone on the internet to use their sandboxes for code execution,” Bubna said in a statement.

“This was used by the rogue agent. Modal’s platform or isolation were not compromised in any way.”

OpenAI did not immediately return a message seeking comment. REUTERS

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