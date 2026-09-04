OpenAI begins rollout of new powerful AI model GPT-6 Astra

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Concerns about the capabilities of advanced AI models have grown since OpenAI launched the previous version of its flagship model, GPT-5, a year ago.

SAN FRANCISCO - ChatGPT maker OpenAI said on Sept 3 it would begin rolling out its newest and most powerful artificial intelligence (AI) model to select customers, saying it had built in safeguards to mitigate security risks.

“At this level of capability, safety has to become our top priority,” OpenAI president Greg Brockman told reporters on a call about the release of GPT-6, also known as Astra.

Just over a year has passed since OpenAI launched the previous version of its flagship model, GPT-5.

Concerns about the capabilities of advanced models have grown since then, following incidents involving systems built by OpenAI and rival developer Anthropic.

OpenAI paused some model development for two weeks this summer after two models it was testing were involved in a security breach at AI platform Hugging Face.

The San Francisco-based company said Astra was developed with stronger safeguards after that incident, though Astra itself was not involved in the hack.

Some cybersecurity customers will get access to the new model on Sept 3, the company said, with a wider rollout to other paying customers to follow. Users on the free tier or the cheapest paid plan will not get access.

In a blog post, OpenAI said Astra can autonomously handle a wide range of “tedious” computer tasks, including website creation, scientific analysis, game development, cybersecurity and coding.

To illustrate the time savings of building autonomous AI agents with Astra, the company said the model could cut apartment hunting from six hours to under 10 minutes.

“It’s not unreasonable to feel that we are now in the AGI era,” Brockman said on the call, referring to artificial general intelligence, a hypothetical stage at which AI systems match human intelligence across most tasks.

OpenAI previously had an agreement with Microsoft, one of its earliest and largest investors, under which an exclusivity clause would end once OpenAI reached AGI. Those terms were scrapped in April.

‘Limited window’

OpenAI chief scientist Jakub Pachocki acknowledged there was still uncertainty about how a new model behaves once released.

“A model can become very good at achieving a goal, and it can still act in ways that go against what the person intended,” Pachocki said on the same call.

“We also have to be willing to slow down or withhold further scaling when our confidence in safety is not sufficient,” he added.

OpenAI, Anthropic and more than 100 other organisations signed an open letter last week calling for a coordinated global response to AI-related cybersecurity risks, warning that the window to strengthen cyber defences was limited.

Anthropic went further on Aug 31, calling for industry-wide coordination on safety and on the pace of developing increasingly capable models.

“I believe that shared safety standards and international coordination on further AI development need to be prioritised now,” OpenIA’s Pachocki said on Sept 3.

The US state of Alabama opened an investigation into OpenAI last week over the Hugging Face breach, his office citing what it called the company’s complete lack of oversight and adequate safeguards. AFP