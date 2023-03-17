One year into Indo-Pacific Strategy, Washington has deepened alliances, angering China

WASHINGTON – February marked one year since the release of the United States’ Indo-Pacific Strategy, broadly aimed at countering China – and what American officials are calling a “latticework” of alliances and partnerships is growing, and becoming more dense.

Experts say Beijing is not wrong to see the developments as containment – and worry that an emphasis on military deterrence may actually invite conflict – though senior US officials insist Washington’s strategy is affirmative and will enhance, not erode, stability.