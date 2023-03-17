News analysis

One year into Indo-Pacific Strategy, Washington has deepened alliances, angering China

Nirmal Ghosh
US Bureau Chief
US President Joe Biden (centre) speaking alongside British PPM Rishi Sunak (right) and Australian PM Anthony Albanese during the Aukus summit in San Diego, California, on March 13, 2023. PHOTO: AFP
WASHINGTON – February marked one year since the release of the United States’ Indo-Pacific Strategy, broadly aimed at countering China – and what American officials are calling a “latticework” of alliances and partnerships is growing, and becoming more dense.

Experts say Beijing is not wrong to see the developments as containment – and worry that an emphasis on military deterrence may actually invite conflict – though senior US officials insist Washington’s strategy is affirmative and will enhance, not erode, stability.

