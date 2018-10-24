One winning lottery ticket sold in US for US$1.6 billion jackpot

MILWAUKEE (REUTERS) - Only one ticket matches all six numbers in the Mega Millions lottery draw in the United States for a jackpot worth a record-setting US$1.6 billion (S$2.21 billion), a lottery official said early on Wednesday (Oct 24).

The ticket, sold in South Carolina, matched the five numbers 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and the Mega Ball 5 that were drawn on Tuesday night, a Mega Millions spokesman said.

The buyer of the ticket beat the odds of 1 in 303 million to win the Mega Millions drawing for the largest jackpot in US history.

The jaw-dropping amount of money set a record for lottery jackpots after nobody won the US$1 billion prize on Friday.

The previous record was a US$1.586 billion jackpot for a Powerball drawing in 2016.

An immediate cash payment of US$904 million or the US$1.6 billion prize paid out over 29 years are options for those who win.

Mega Millions tickets are sold in 44 US states, the District of Columbia and the Virgin Islands. Several states allow online ticket purchases, but they prohibit out-of-state and foreign purchases.

States receive a percentage of lottery ticket sales and then use the money to support public schools or meet other needs.