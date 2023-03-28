One-eyed rescue cat lands gig as Cadbury ‘spokesbunny’ of the year

A one-eyed rescue cat named Crash has just won a gig as chocolate-maker Cadbury’s “spokesbunny” of the year.

Crash is the first-ever cat to land the job, which gets him US$5,000 (S$6,650) in cash prize for himself and another US$5,000 for the “shelter of his choice”.

He is also starring in Cadbury’s 2023 “Clucking Bunny” commercial, which began airing on March 25.

Crash, an eight-year-old tabby from Boise, Idaho, was in a “devastating” car accident that left him with just one eye, according to a news release from Cadbury.

Despite his injuries, he kept a “quirky, outgoing personality” while healing at a local shelter. That positive outlook has made him endearing to anyone who has crossed paths with him.

“We are jumping with joy… but not surprised, as he is always the centre of attention in any room,” Crash’s owner, Ms Maddie Corey, was quoted as saying in the release.

“He’s been through so much over the past few years, and we appreciate the love his friends, family and cat enthusiasts across the country have shown,” she said.

He follows in the footsteps of Annie Rose, a therapy dog named the 2022 Cadbury bunny, and Betty, a tree frog who took home the prize in 2021.

It is the fifth year of Cadbury’s bunny tryouts but the first year the brand has specifically sought out rescue pets.

Crash was chosen from thousands of entries. The adorable group of finalists included a chinchilla named Ande, a sheep named Timmy and a duck named Ping.