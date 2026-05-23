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One dead, 36 injured in explosion at New York dry dock

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New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (right) told reporters that it "was a complex, fast-developing emergency situation".

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani (right) told reporters that it "was a complex, fast-developing emergency situation".

PHOTO: DAVE SANDERS/NYTIMES

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An explosion at a dry dock in New York City’s Staten Island killed one person and injured 36 others on May 22, as the blast occurred while firefighters were on the scene responding to a fire and attempting to rescue two people who were trapped, officials said.

Two firefighters were hospitalised, including a fire marshal who suffered a fractured temple and a brain bleed and was intubated, officials said. The other firefighter was in serious condition but had shown improvement, officials said.

“This was a complex, fast-developing emergency situation,” New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani told reporters.

“First responders did what they always do: They ran towards danger so others could escape to safety.”

Officials did not provide details about the person who died except to say it was a civilian.

A comprehensive investigation would begin once the fire was completely extinguished, Mr Mamdani said.

Firefighters had responded to reports of a fire in a basement and two workers trapped and were on scene when the explosion occurred,  officials said.

The incident took place in the Richmond Terrace section of the borough of Staten Island, a part of New York City that is across the harbour from Manhattan. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.