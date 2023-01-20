Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for nearly half of US Covid-19 cases: CDC

WASHINGTON - The fast-spreading Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.5 accounts for nearly half of the Covid-19 cases in the United States, data from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention(CDC) showed on Friday.

It is estimated to have accounted for 49.1 per cent of Covid-19 cases in the country in the week ended Jan 21, compared with 37.2 per cent estimated last week.

XBB.1.5 is currently the most transmissible variant.

It is an offshoot of XBB, a combination of two other Omicron sub-variants, which were first detected in October.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted a few weeks ago that XBB.1.5 has been on the rise globally and identified in over 25 countries.

It is unclear if XBB.1.5 can cause its own wave of global infections, but experts say the current booster shots continue to protect against severe symptoms, hospitalisation and death. REUTERS