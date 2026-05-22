Official warns US could halt immigration, Customs processing at ‘sanctuary city’ airports, sources say

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US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said the authorities could stop processing international travellers and cargo at major US airports in "sanctuary cities".

– US Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin privately warned that the authorities could stop processing international travellers and cargo at major US airports in “sanctuary cities” that have declined to cooperate with the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown, sources told Reuters.

Mr Mullin, who publicly made the threat in April during a Department of Homeland Security (DHS) funding dispute, privately told travel executives last week that the department could opt to stop Customs and immigration processing of international travellers at airports in cities such as Denver, Philadelphia, Chicago, Los Angeles, New York, Newark, Seattle and San Francisco.

The Atlantic earlier reported Mr Mullin’s comments to travel executives and cited sources as saying the move would likely occur some time after the end of the FIFA World Cup in the United States in July.

DHS declined to comment.

Airlines for America, which represents major passenger and cargo airlines, said reducing Customs staffing “at major airports would have a devastating effect on the airline and tourism industries, causing a significant operational disruption to carriers, travellers and the flow of international cargo”.

US Travel, which represents major airlines, hotel chains, rental car firms and others, said on “domestic and international inbound travel alike, we urge governments at all levels to adopt policies that promote the free and efficient flow of legitimate travellers”.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said at a US House hearing on May 21 that he was not familiar with Mr Mullin’s remarks and did not express support.

“We shouldn’t shut down air travel in a state that doesn’t agree with our politics,” he added.

More than 50 million international travellers arrived at the three major New York airports alone in 2025 . REUTERS