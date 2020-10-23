Obama slams Trump's record in 2020 campaign trail debut

PHILADELPHIA • Former president Barack Obama returned to the campaign trail on Wednesday, launching a blistering attack on Mr Donald Trump with less than two weeks to go before the Republican President's face-off with Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Nov 3.

Speaking at a drive-in rally in Philadelphia on behalf of Mr Biden, his former vice-president, Mr Obama offered his fiercest critique yet of his successor, taking aim at Mr Trump's divisive rhetoric and his track record in the Oval Office.

"He hasn't shown any interest in doing the work or helping anybody but himself," Mr Obama said.

Mr Obama, who governed for two terms and remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic Party, blasted Mr Trump for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, noting that the President himself had fallen victim to the virus.

"Donald Trump isn't suddenly going to protect all of us," he said. "He can't even take the basic steps to protect himself."

Mr Obama's appearance filled a gap left by Mr Biden, who has stayed at home in Delaware since Monday for meetings and preparation ahead of his final debate with Mr Trump in Nashville, Tennessee, on Thursday evening (9am today Singapore time).

With a recent Reuters/Ipsos poll showing Mr Biden with just a 4 percentage point edge in battleground state Pennsylvania, Mr Obama warned Democrats against complacency.

"We've got to turn out like never before," he said. "We cannot leave any doubt in this election."

Four years ago, Mr Obama participated in a rally in Philadelphia with then-Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton the day before the election, only to see Mr Trump narrowly take the state.

The Biden campaign considers winning there a top priority.

Americans are voting early at a record pace this year, with 42 million ballots cast both via mail and in person ahead of the Nov 3 election on concerns about the coronavirus and to make sure their votes are counted.

The record early vote so far represents about 30 per cent of the total ballots cast in 2016, according to the University of Florida's US Elections Project.

After Mr Obama spoke, Mr Trump held a rally in North Carolina, another battleground state where opinion polls show a tight race.

Mr Biden's running mate, Ms Kamala Harris, was also in North Carolina to mobilise voters in Asheville and Charlotte.

Even though Wednesday marked Mr Obama's 2020 campaign debut, his support has been essential for Mr Biden.

He has appeared at joint fundraisers with Mr Biden and Ms Harris, and his network of well-connected former aides has been instrumental in helping the campaign outpace Mr Trump in bringing in donations.

The Biden campaign is hopeful that Mr Obama will commit to more events before the election.

The last days of campaigning are taking place amid a surge in new cases of Covid-19 and hospitalisations in battleground states, including North Carolina and Pennsylvania, as well as Wisconsin, Ohio and Michigan.

Pennsylvania has averaged 1,500 new cases a day over the past week, a level it has not seen since April, according to a Reuters analysis. North Carolina is averaging 2,000 new cases a day over the past week, its highest level ever.

The virus has claimed the lives of more than 221,000 people in the United States, with cases totalling over 8.5 million.

Polling shows a majority of voters are disappointed in the way Mr Trump has handled the pandemic, which he has repeatedly said would disappear on its own.

Mr Biden and Mr Trump are scheduled to meet in their final debate, giving the Republican an opportunity to change the trajectory of a race that sees Mr Biden leading in national polls.

