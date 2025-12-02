NYC faces soggy Tuesday as heavy snow hits upstate, New England

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

NEW YORK - New York City will be soggy on Dec 2 as a fast moving winter storm brings heavy snow north and east of the city, raising the risk of airline delays and snarling ground traffic across the interior North-east.

Rain was set to arrive in New York around 7am (8pm, Singapore time), while a large area including the central Hudson River Valley and New England may get from nine to 12 inches (23 to 30cm), the National Weather Service said.

The heavy snow will strike at some major highways across the region, as well as potentially delaying air travel in the larger cities. As of 7am in New York, 818 flights were delayed around the US, with another 94 canceled, according to FlightAware.

Winter weather advisories and storm warnings stretch from northern Tennessee to Maine’s border with New Brunswick, as the fast-moving system is forecast to run up along the coast.

A yellow snowfall warning – indicated a moderate impact – has been issued across much of Nova Scotia as well by Environment and Climate Change Canada.

“All the big cities are missing it today,” Mr Bob Oravec, a senior branch forecaster at the US Weather Prediction Center, said of the storm’s biggest affects. “It is moving pretty quick, even though it will snow hard today it won’t be a storm that lasts forever.”

In New York City, the rain is forecast to taper off late Dec 2 and Dec 3 will dawn sunny with a high of 4 deg C expected before a blast of colder air arrives later in the week. Dec 4 night’s low is expected to dip to 20F.

There is a chance the storm may end as snow in Boston, which will also likely be spared the worst of the winter weather, Mr Oravec said.

Mr Oravec said frigid air will sweep into the Great Lakes as the storm exits, and some of that will come east. Temperatures in Chicago are forecast to drop to 4 deg C on Dec 4 night, he said. There is a chance many cold records will be tied or broken at about 75 weather stations across the region on Dec 4 and 5. BLOOMBERG