Nvidia CEO to attend Trump dinner for Xi

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang on Sept 14 took a live phone call from US President Donald Trump during a panel discussion, allowing the American leader to dismiss artificial intelligence dangers as a “hoax”.

WASHINGTON – Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang is set to attend US President Donald Trump’s state dinner for Chinese President Xi Jinping, a source familiar with the matter said on Sept 15.

Trump is scheduled to meet with Xi on Sept 24 in Washington.

Huang’s attendance at the dinner comes amid growing public alarm about the potential danger posed by AI.

Nvidia supplies chips to AI developers, positioning the company as a key player in global discussions about the technology.

The US and China ‌are the two major forces driving development of advanced AI tools and the technology’s global adoption.

State dinners are among the highest diplomatic honours a US president can bestow on a foreign leader and are typically reserved for heads of allied nations.

Hosting a state dinner for Xi is notable because Trump often characterises China as a rival.

Xi hosted a state dinner for Trump when he visited the country in May. Huang attended that gathering, as did SpaceX CEO and former Trump adviser Elon Musk and former Apple CEO Tim Cook.

Trump has hosted one state dinner since his second term began, for Britain’s King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Trump’s press team did not immediately respond to a request for comment about Huang’s attendance at the dinner. REUTERS