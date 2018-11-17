Number of missing jumps to more than 1,000 in California fire

LOS ANGELES (AFP) - The number of people missing in a devastating wildfire in northern California jumped to more than 1,000 on Friday (Nov 16), authorities said, as the remains of eight other victims were found by rescuers.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had soared from 631 on Thursday to 1,011 as more reports of missing were sent in and a review of emergency calls made when the fire broke out on Nov 8.

The eight additional victims brings to 71 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire.

Three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey fire.