Number of missing in California fire jumps past 600 as death toll rises to 63

PARADISE, UNITED STATES (AFP) - The number of people listed as missing in one of California's deadliest wildfires skyrocketed to 631, authorities said on Thursday (Nov 15), as the remains of seven additional victims were found by rescuers.

Butte County Sheriff Kory Honea said the number of missing had more than doubled during the day as investigators went back and checked emergency calls made when the fire broke out a week ago.

"I want you to understand that the chaos we were dealing with was extraordinary," he told journalists, in explaining the staggering new number.

The seven additional victims brings to 63 the number of people who have died in the so-called Camp Fire in northern California.

At least three other people have died in southern California in another blaze dubbed the Woolsey Fire.

President Donald Trump is set to visit California on Saturday to meet with victims of the wildfires, believed to be the worst in the state’s history.