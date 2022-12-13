Nuclear fusion is finally here. Making it viable will take a while longer

LIVERMORE, California – After more than 50 years of false starts, nuclear fusion is finally taking a resolute step closer to becoming the world’s newest energy source.

The US Department of Energy on Tuesday announced that scientists at a laboratory in California managed for the first time to generate more electricity from a fusion reactor than they needed to trigger it.

The historic breakthrough raises the prospect that someday – perhaps decades from now – the global economy will be run on carbon-free electricity generated by the very process that powers the sun and stars.

“The fusion breakthrough will go down in history,” US Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm said during a press conference. “This is what it looks like for America to lead.”

It’s a stunning moment for a technology that has failed for nearly half a century, and it comes as leaders of the world’s 10 biggest economies – and dozens of smaller countries – have pledged to transition to clean energy sources.

But fusion is unlikely to help boost faltering progress towards net-zero emissions, at least not without work that most experts think will take decades of additional development. That means this historic breakthrough probably won’t help displace traditional fossil fuels at a moment when the world is facing an entrenched energy supply crunch and greenhouse gas levels are still rising.

“We have to take a positive but skeptical approach,” said Mr Andrew Sowder, a senior technical executive at the independent, non-profit EPRI, formerly known as Electric Power Research Institute. “You are going to have to demonstrate you can take the energy and turn it into something useful.”

Power source of stars

Fusion energy is produced by melding together atoms and is the power source of stars, whose immense gravity crushes together atoms of hydrogen to form helium. With fusion, there’s no long-lived radioactive waste – that’s a stark contrast to the fission technology currently used at nuclear reactors to generate electricity.

Researchers at the Energy Department’s Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory used lasers to bombard hydrogen isotopes held in a superheated plasma state in order to fuse them into helium, releasing a neutron and carbon-free energy in the process.

The reaction produced about 2.5 megajoules of energy compared with the 2.1 megajoules used to power the lasers, a net energy gain the scientists have been trying for decades to achieve.