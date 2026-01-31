Bill Gates, Howard Lutnick, Elon Musk: Notable names in latest Epstein file dump

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

An undated photo released by the U.S. Justice Deparment shows Ghislaine Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein.

- A fresh cache of files related to the investigation into the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein contains documents that reference US President Donald Trump and other high-profile figures including Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and British billionaire Richard Branson.

Here are key details about mentions of the celebrities, none of whom have been accused of wrongdoing:

Bill Gates

In a draft e-mail among the documents published on Jan 30, Epstein alleged that Mr Gates had engaged in extramarital affairs.

Epstein wrote that his relationship with Mr Gates had ranged from “helping Bill to get drugs, in order to deal with consequences of sex with Russian girls, to facilitating his illicit trysts with married women”.

Richard Branson

Files show friendly relations between the two billionaires.

In an e-mail sent to Epstein on Sept 11, 2013, Mr Branson wrote “It was really nice seeing you yesterday. The boys in Watersports can’t stop speaking about it! Any time you’re in the area would love to see you. As long as you bring your harem!”

Elon Musk

The files contain numerous mail exchanges between Epstein and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk.

In November 2012, Epstein sent Mr Musk an e-mail asking: “How many people will you be for the heli to island.”

Mr Musk replied: “Probably just Talulah and me. What day/night will be the wildest party on your island?”

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor

The disgraced former prince invited Epstein to visit him at Buckingham Palace in September 2010 while the financier was making a trip to London.

An e-mail exchange shows Epstein contacting Andrew to ask: “What time would you like me... we will also need... private time.”

Andrew replied: “we could have dinner at Buckingham Palace and lots of privacy”.

Howard Lutnick

E-mails show that Epstein and businessman Lutnick – currently Mr Trump’s commerce secretary – made plans in December 2012 to have lunch on Epstein’s Caribbean island.

“We are heading towards you from St Thomas” Mr Lutnick’s wife wrote to Epstein’s secretary, asking where they should anchor.

Steve Tisch

Several mails suggested Epstein connected Steve Tisch, 76, producer of the movies Forrest Gump and Risky Business and the co-owner of the New York Giants football team, with multiple women.

In one exchange with Tisch, Epstein describes a woman as “Russian, and rarely tells the full truth, but fun”. AFP