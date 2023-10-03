Not so black and white? Panda misinformation fuel anti-US vibe in China

WASHINGTON - Chomping peacefully on a fruitsicle cake in her grassy Washington zoo enclosure, Mei Xiang is blissfully unaware that she and a handful of other cute pandas are at the centre of a ferocious misinformation campaign driving anti-US sentiment in China.

Evidence-free claims that pandas have been abused at US zoos have ricocheted across Chinese social media in recent months, fanning anti-American perceptions amid already fraught ties between Washington and Beijing.

The falsehoods, which researchers say were amplified by clout-chasing influencers, have cast a shadow on Beijing’s “panda diplomacy”, the decades-old practice of gifting or loaning the bears to other countries as a token of friendship.

In multiple posts on Chinese platforms including Weibo and Douyin, a video fuelled the narrative that Mei Xiang was abused by the Smithsonian’s National Zoo in Washington DC and made to undergo a painful artificial insemination procedure dozens of times.

The posts triggered impassioned pleas for the panda to be rescued and returned to China, with the hashtag “Save Mei Xiang” viewed on Weibo hundreds of millions of times.

But according to AFP factcheckers, the video actually shows a different male panda in Singapore undergoing a health check-up in 2015, a story widely reported by local media at the time.

In other posts on the same platforms, an image purported to show Mei Xiang’s mate, Tian Tian, sedated and restrained during an examination.

But the photo actually depicts a panda in China’s Fujian province undergoing an examination in 2005, according to the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab (DFRLab).

‘Rooted in nationalism’

“Amid increased competition between the US and China, the deterioration of US-China relations is now echoed in Chinese narratives” alleging the mistreatment of pandas, the DFRLab said in a report last month.

“The narratives are deeply rooted in Chinese nationalism and mistrust of the West and have been amplified across Chinese media and social media.”

Last week, AFP journalists in Washington saw Mei Xiang and Tian Tian, seemingly healthy and devouring frozen treats in their enclosures as the zoo hosted a nine-day “Panda Palooza” celebration with panda-themed refreshments, film screenings and music concerts.

The zoo, which declined to comment on the online misinformation, held the party to bid farewell to the bears and their three-year-old cub Xiao Qi Ji, who will be returning to China in December as its contract with the Chinese government expires.

Another panda named Ya Ya was returned to China by the Memphis zoo in April after its loan agreement ended. This followed uproar from Chinese activists and social media users who accused the zoo of abusing her.