North Korean hackers posed as New York Times, Voice of America staff

NEW YORK – Suspected North Korean hackers are posing as journalists and trying to gather intelligence about international officials’ approach to nuclear security policy and Kim Jong Un’s government, according to new research.

A prolific cyber-espionage group that’s targeted US and South Korean government organisations, academics and think-tanks in recent months, is using fabricated personas in order to collect strategic intelligence on behalf of North Korean leaders, according to findings published on Tuesday by Mandiant, a threat intelligence unit of Google Cloud.

By masquerading as a journalist from Voice of America, a US-owned news network, members of the group known as APT43 are contacting subject-matter experts to inquire about nuclear security policy and weapons proliferation, researchers said.

In a similar campaign revealed in March, Mandiant said suspected North Korean hackers also distributed a fake email attachment that appeared to be from a recruiter for the New York Times.

Mandiant is highly confident the group works on behalf of the Reconnaissance General Bureau, North Korea’s primary intelligence service, said Ms Sandra Joyce, vice-president and head of global intelligence.

“Anybody could be a victim of this,” she said.

“They’re just incredibly innovative and a scrappy group.”

One message that appeared to be from a Voice of America correspondent asked an unnamed individual whether they expected Japan to increase its defence budget amid North Korean nuclear tests.

“I would be very grateful if you could send me your answers within five days,” the writer noted.