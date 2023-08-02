North Korea responds to UN Command on US soldier who crossed border, says Pentagon

WASHINGTON - North Korea has offered a very brief response to the United Nations Command about a US soldier who dashed over the heavily-guarded border with South Korea on July 18 and was immediately taken into custody, the Pentagon said on Tuesday.

However, Pentagon spokesman Patrick Ryder said that North Korea only acknowledged the UN Command’s request for information about US Army Private Travis King and stopped short of offering detailed information about him.

“I can confirm that the DPRK has responded to United Nations Command, but I don’t have any substantial progress to read out,” Brigadier-General Ryder told a press conference, using the acronym of North Korea’s official name, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.

When pressed, Brig-Gen Ryder said that North Korea’s message back to the UN Command was just “an acknowledgement” of the UN Command’s inquiry.

Pte King sprinted into North Korea on July 18 while on a tour of the Demilitarised Zone on the border, landing the United States in a new diplomatic quandary with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Pte King, who joined the US Army in January 2021, had served as a Cavalry Scout with the Korean Rotational Force, part of the decades-old US security commitment to South Korea.

But his posting was dogged by legal troubles.

He faced two allegations of assault in South Korea, and eventually pleaded guilty to one instance of assault and destroying public property for damaging a police car during a profanity-laced tirade against Koreans, according to court documents.

From May 24 to July 10, he served a sentence of hard labour at the Cheonan correctional facility in lieu of paying a fine, Yonhap news agency reported.

After his release from the prison, which is designated for US military members and other foreigners, Pte King stayed at a US base in South Korea for a week, Yonhap said.

A Cheonan prison official confirmed Pte King had served the hard labour sentence there, but declined to provide further information citing privacy concerns.