North Korea hackers breached US IT company in bid to steal crypto: Sources

WASHINGTON - A North Korean government-backed hacking group penetrated an American IT management company and used it as a springboard to target an unknown number of cryptocurrency companies, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

The hackers broke into Louisville, Colorado-based JumpCloud in late June and used their access to the company’s systems to target its cryptocurrency company clients in an effort to steal digital cash, the sources said.

The hack shows how North Korean cyber spies, once content with going after crypto companies one at a time, are now tackling companies that can give them access to multiple sources of bitcoin and other digital currencies.

JumpCloud, which acknowledged the hack in a blog post last week and blamed it on a “sophisticated nation-state sponsored threat actor”, did not answer Reuters’ questions about who specifically was behind the hack and which clients were affected. Reuters could not ascertain whether any digital currency was ultimately stolen as a result of the hack.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike Holdings, which is working with JumpCloud to investigate the breach, confirmed that “Labyrinth Chollima” - the name it gives to a particular squad of North Korean hackers - was behind the breach.

CrowdStrike Senior Vice-President for Intelligence Adam Meyers declined to comment on what the hackers were seeking, but noted that they had a history of targeting cryptocurrency targets.

“One of their primary objectives has been generating revenue for the regime,” he said.

Pyongyang’s mission to the United Nations in New York did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

North Korea has previously denied organising digital currency heists, despite voluminous evidence - including UN reports - to the contrary.

Independent research backed CrowdStrike’s allegation.

Cybersecurity researcher Tom Hegel, who wasn’t involved in the investigation, told Reuters that the JumpCloud intrusion was the latest of several recent breaches that showed how the North Koreans have become adept at “supply chain attacks”, or elaborate hacks that work by compromising software or service providers in order to steal data - or money - from users downstream.

“North Korea in my opinion is really stepping up their game,” said Mr Hegel, who works for US firm SentinelOne.

In a blog post to be published on Thursday, Mr Hegel said the digital indicators published by JumpCloud tied the hackers to activity previously attributed to North Korea.