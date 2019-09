ALABAMA/WASHINGTON/BAHAMAS (REUTERS) - The head of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration on Tuesday (Sept 10) defended a regional National Weather Service (NWS) office in Alabama that told residents the state was not at risk from Hurricane Dorian and said no one will lose their jobs.

US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter on Sept 1 that "in addition to Florida - South Carolina, North Carolina, Georgia, and Alabama, will most likely be hit (much) harder than anticipated."