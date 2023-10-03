‘No regrets’: US high school teacher investigated over her OnlyFans page

A high school in the US state of Missouri is investigating one of its teachers after it discovered her OnlyFans page, according to US media.

Ms Brianna Coppage said she was put on administrative leave after being interviewed by two officers on Sept 27.

Her access to school e-mail and other software has been suspended.

Ms Coppage, 28, does not know how the authorities discovered her OnlyFans page. OnlyFans is an online subscription service offering explicit adult content.

But sometime in mid-September, she and her husband were told that people were finding out about her side job.

The school district’s superintendent, Mr Kyle Kruse, released a statement confirming the incident.

He said the district has “engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation”.

Ms Coppage acknowledged that her teaching career is probably over, but she has no regrets, although she misses her students.

She was teaching English at St Clair High School in the city of St Clair, about 107km from the state capital of Jefferson City.

She joined the OnlyFans website to supplement her income, CBS News reported. As its content is available only to subscribers, she thought her identity would be protected.

She added that she did not film or post content while she was at school.

As a teacher, Ms Coppage made about US$42,000 (S$57,700) in 2022, according to the St Louis Post-Dispatch newspaper.

Her OnlyFans gig is said to have earned her an additional US$8,000 to US$10,000 a month.

Since word spread about her OnlyFans page, it has gained about 100 new subscribers.

Ms Coppage has also more than doubled her subscription price and plans to continue posting on the site.