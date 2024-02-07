No charges for Biden over handling of classified documents: Washington Post

WASHINGTON - An upcoming special counsel report is critical of the handling of classified documents by US President Joe Biden and his aides but does not any recommend criminal charges, The Washington Post reported on Feb 6.

The newspaper said the report by special counsel Robert Hur into the discovery of classified documents at Mr Biden’s home and former office was expected to be released in the coming days.

Mr Hur was appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland last year after classified material dating from Mr Biden’s time as vice-president was found in 2022 at his residence in Wilmington, Delaware, and in a former office.

Former president Donald Trump, Mr Biden’s likely opponent in the November presidential election, is currently facing charges involving alleged mishandling of classified documents.

The 77-year-old Trump pleaded not guilty in June to multiple charges of unlawfully retaining national defence information, conspiracy to obstruct justice and making false statements.

Mr Trump was indicted by another special counsel, Jack Smith, and accused of endangering national security by holding on to top secret nuclear and defence information after leaving the White House.

Mr Trump kept the files – which included records from the Pentagon, CIA and National Security Agency – unsecured at his Mar-a-Lago home in Florida and thwarted official efforts to retrieve them, according to the indictment.

He is scheduled to go on trial in Florida in May.

The Post said there were significant differences between the Biden and Trump investigations.

It said the number of documents involved in the Biden case was fewer than 20 while the Trump probe involved roughly 300 found at his home.

Mr Trump also allegedly sought to mislead investigators while Mr Biden has cooperated and was interviewed by Mr Hur, the special counsel, in October along with dozens of current and former staffers, the newspaper said.

Biden aides told the Post that the documents unintentionally ended up at his home and office because of “sloppy staff work”. AFP