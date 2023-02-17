Nikki Haley, Trump's first major challenger, urges Republicans to turn the page

WASHINGTON - Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley brought her nascent campaign to New Hampshire on Thursday, portraying herself as a conservative firebrand while warning that to win elections, Republicans must stop rehashing “old issues”.

Speaking to a crowd of around 300 inside the Exeter Town Hall, about 70km north of Boston in southern New Hampshire, Ms Haley wrapped up her appearance noting that Republicans, time after time, have lost the popular vote in presidential elections.

“That means Republicans are doing something wrong,” she said, adding that the party needed to “stop talking about old issues, and we need to start looking forward”.

Ms Haley’s only major opponent so far in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination is former president Donald Trump, who twice lost the popular vote. For over two years, he has claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him because of voter fraud – an allegation that has never been substantiated.

Even so, the Haley campaign chose Trump-backed Republican Don Bolduc to introduce her to New Hampshire voters.

Last November, the hard-right Mr Bolduc, who at times embraced Mr Trump’s stolen election conspiracy theory, failed to win a US Senate seat in New Hampshire, as voters re-elected Republican Governor Chris Sununu, a far more moderate voice than Mr Trump.

Building a national profile

The Exeter “town hall meeting” by Ms Haley, a former United Nations ambassador, was an opportunity to boost her national profile and build momentum in a state that plays a key role in picking presidents.

Ms Haley this week became just the second major Republican to say she is seeking the party’s presidential nomination in 2024, taking on her old boss, Mr Trump. The 51-year-old daughter of Indian immigrants held her first campaign event on Wednesday in Charleston, South Carolina.

Some residents who came to see Ms Haley in New Hampshire told Reuters that they are hungry for a Republican who will advance the low-tax, low-regulation policies of Mr Trump – but without the divisive personality of the former president.

“No more calling names, no more obtuse statements, no more lunacy around denying elections. No more lunacy will get me half way there” to voting Republican in 2024, said Mr Leon Nicholas, a 51-year-old manufacturing consultant from nearby Stratham.

Mr Nicholas was referring to possibly returning to the Republican fold after twice voting against Mr Trump in 2016 and 2020.