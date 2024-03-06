Nikki Haley to end White House bid, clearing path for a Trump-Biden presidential rematch

CHARLESTON, South Carolina – Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will suspend her presidential campaign on March 6, according to a source familiar with her plans, ensuring that Donald Trump will win the Republican nomination and once again face Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s election.

Mrs Haley will give a speech at 10am local time (11pm Singapore time) to address her future in the race, the source said, but she will not be giving an endorsement.

She lasted longer than any other Republican challenger to Trump but never posed a serious threat to the former president, whose iron grip on the party’s base remains firm despite his multiple criminal indictments.

The rematch between Trump, 77, and Mr Biden, 81 – the first repeat US presidential contest since 1956 – is one that few Americans want. Opinion polls show both have low approval ratings among voters.

The election promises to be deeply divisive in a country already riven by political polarisation. Mr Biden has cast Trump as an existential danger to democratic principles, while Trump has sought to re-litigate his false claims that he won in 2020.

Mrs Haley, 52, had drawn support from deep-pocketed donors intent on stopping Trump from winning a third consecutive Republican presidential nomination, particularly after she notched a series of strong performances at debates that Trump opted to skip.

She ultimately failed to pry loose enough conservative voters in the face of Trump’s dominance.

But her stronger showing among moderate Republicans and independents – she won unaffiliated voters by a wide margin in New Hampshire and notched almost 40 per cent of the vote in South Carolina – highlighted how Trump’s scorched-earth style of politics could make him vulnerable in the Nov 5 election.

On March 3, she won the Washington DC Republican primary with 62.9 per cent of the vote, versus 33.2 per cent for Trump.

“It’s not surprising that Republicans closest to Washington dysfunction are rejecting Donald Trump and all his chaos,” Haley campaign spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas said in a statement.

Mr Biden has his own baggage, including widespread concern about his age. Three-quarters of respondents in a February Reuters/Ipsos poll said he was too old to work in government, after already serving as the oldest US president in history.

About half of respondents said the same about Trump.

Key issues

As in 2020, the race is likely to come down to a handful of swing states, thanks to the winner-take-all, state-by-state Electoral College system that determines the presidential election. Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin are all expected to be closely contested in November.

The central issues of the campaign have already come into focus. Despite low unemployment, a red-hot stock market and easing inflation, voters have voiced dissatisfaction with Mr Biden’s economic performance.

His other major weakness is the state of the US-Mexico border, where a surge of migrants overwhelmed the system after Mr Biden eased some Trump-era policies. Trump’s hawkish stance on immigration – including a promise to initiate the largest deportation effort in history – is at the core of his campaign, just as it was in 2016.