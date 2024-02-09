Nikki Haley is on a losing streak, but donors still see her as a hedge against Trump

WASHINGTON - Nikki Haley finished a disappointing third in the Iowa Republican nominating contest and a distant second in New Hampshire, while in Nevada - where she was the only candidate in the Feb 6 primary - she finished behind ballots marked “none of these candidates.”

And if opinion polls are correct, the 52-year-old former South Carolina governor faces certain defeat to Republican frontrunner Donald Trump, 77, in her home state on Feb 24.

Despite her performance to date and no sign of a clear path to overtaking the former president in the race, some donors are continuing to bankroll her. During a two-day swing through California this week she raked in US$1.7 million (S$2.2 million), according to her campaign.

The financial spigots remain open in part because donors believe Trump’s multiple criminal cases could yet end up pushing him out of the race, according to interviews with around a dozen donors, fund-raisers and advisers to donors.

“Haley needs to keep accumulating delegates and either persuade primary voters to support her or be there when Trump stumbles,” said donor Eric Levine, a New York-based litigator.