Nikki Haley casts Trump, Biden as ‘grumpy old men’ in new campaign attack

WASHINGTON - Fighting for survival in the Republican presidential race, Mrs Nikki Haley is casting rival Donald Trump and Democratic President Joe Biden as “grumpy old men” who are way past their primes in a new strategic effort that looks to tap into voters’ apathy toward a 2020 rematch.

Mrs Haley’s campaign said on Jan 31 it was rolling out digital ads and mailers that would raise doubts about both Trump and Mr Biden’s mental acuity, criticise them for not campaigning more vigorously and cast them as profligate spenders.

Mrs Haley, who is 52 and a former ambassador to the United Nations, has made age and mental fitness for the presidency an issue in the race like few politicians in the modern era.

Saying it is time for a new generation of leadership in Washington, she has called for competency tests for politicians older than 75 and is an advocate for term limits for lawmakers.

Her argument may carry some resonance in an election where the president is 81 and his likely challenger, Trump, is 77, and where many Americans say they are frustrated by their lack of options.

The title of Mrs Haley’s new attack campaign is modelled after the 1993 hit comedy starring Jack Lemmon and Walter Matthau as cantankerous seniors.

Upcoming episodes include titles such as “Stumbling Seniors” and “Debate Dodgers,” her campaign said.

“Sadly, this version of Grumpy Old Men offers no comic relief – just chaos, confusion and a bad sense of déjà vu for the American people,” said Mrs Haley spokeswoman Olivia Perez-Cubas.

Campaign spokespeople for Trump and Mr Biden, who have also at times questioned the other’s competence, did not respond to a request for comment on the new Mrs Haley effort.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll released last week showed widespread apathy among the electorate about a 2024 rematch between the president and former president, along with deep concern about both men’s fitness for the job.

According to the poll, 67 per cent of respondents said they were “tired of seeing the same candidates in presidential elections and want someone new.”

And 75 per cent of poll respondents agreed with a statement that Mr Biden was too old to work in government, while half said the same about Trump.

On the campaign trail, Mrs Haley has long mocked Mr Biden’s mental fitness. In New Hampshire earlier January, she began lumping Trump and Mr Biden together.