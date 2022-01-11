Nicaragua's Ortega sworn in for fourth term as US, EU impose sanctions

WASHINGTON/BRUSSELS (REUTERS) - Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega was sworn into office for his fourth consecutive term on Monday (Jan 10), hours after the United States and European Union imposed sanctions on several figures in his government following elections Washington has called a "sham".

Mr Ortega won the Nov 7 poll after most of his political foes were jailed, prompting widespread condemnation.

US President Joe Biden called the election a "pantomime", accusing the former Marxist guerrilla and Cold War adversary of the United States of growing authoritarianism.

Most Western and regional nations shunned the inauguration ceremony on Monday evening, though leftist leaders such as Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and Cuba's President Miguel Diaz Canel flew in to show their support.

China, which recently established ties with Nicaragua, also sent a delegation.

In a measured speech mostly focused on the history of the Sandinista rebellion against former US-backed dictator Anastasio Somoza, Mr Ortega vowed to keep "growing dreams and building roads" for the Nicaraguan people.

But Mr Ortega's opponents say the leader now presides over a government akin to that of Somoza, who was toppled by Mr Ortega's leftist Sandinista guerrillas in 1979.

Ms Laura Chinchilla, the former president of Costa Rica, called Mr Ortega a "dictator" ahead of the ceremony.

"He shows his back to a people who did not vote for him, isolated from the world that does not recognise his election, under a legacy of horror and pain," Ms Chinchilla said on Twitter.

Mr Ortega's government, in power since 2007, did not respond to a request for comment.

Earlier in the day, the United States and the European Union imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan officials, including the defence minister.

The sanctions come after a series of other actions Washington has coordinated with allies in recent months to increase pressure on Mr Ortega and his wife, Vice-President Rosario Murillo.

Mr Ortega's first stint in power ended in 1990 and upon returning as president in 2007, he quickly set about gaining control of key state institutions, analysts say.

Election observers from the European Union and the Organisation of American States were not allowed to scrutinise November's poll, and journalists were barred from entering Nicaragua.