Newly charged Trump basks in limelight to lure donors for 2024 US presidential election

WASHINGTON - Most politicians would see criminal charges as career ending. Not Donald Trump.

The former president is seizing on his indictment by a New York grand jury as an opportunity to strengthen his status as the 2024 Republican front-runner and rake in donations from the small-dollar individual contributors who powered his previous campaigns for the White House.

Since news of his prosecution broke, Trump has blasted supporters with email fundraising solicitations and posted a personal video appeal asserting that his opponents “only attack me because I fight for you.”

Within days, he raised US$10 million (S$13.31 million), according to his campaign.

Trump’s campaign is also trying to enlist donors who have supported his chief Republican rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, by presenting the former president’s rising poll numbers as an unstoppable force in the GOP race.

One donor said Trump’s indictment may overshadow other Republicans’ ability to fundraise including Mr DeSantis, at least in the short term.

“This indictment guarantees that he’ll be the centre of the story for the foreseeable future,” said GOP strategist Alex Conant, who’s worked on presidential campaigns, including Florida Senator Marco Rubio’s 2016 bid.

Cable networks spent the week covering all of the minutiae of Trump’s arrest and arraignment, down to the movement of his motorcade through Manhattan and the arrivals and departures of his plane, branded “Trump Force One.”

Networks broke into prime-time coverage to carry Trump’s remarks from his Mar-a-Lago resort upon his return to Florida.

But it remains to be seen whether Trump can sustain the injection of fresh energy, which came just as it appeared many in the party wanted to move on.

Trump was at a low point politically after being widely blamed for the GOP’s disappointing 2022 midterm results, compounded by a lacklustre launch of his third White House bid.

While Trump faces serious legal jeopardy from the 34 felony charges unveiled by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office Tuesday – as well as from other state and federal investigations of his conduct – the prosecution’s case marked a political inflection point, prompting Republicans to once again rally behind him.

Even Mr DeSantis – who has not yet formally declared he’s running for president – and Republican critics like US Senator Mitt Romney of Utah criticised the prosecution as political.

“The indictment freezes in place the Republican field for now and blunts any negative impact on Trump in terms of getting the nomination again,” said Dr Marty Cohen, a professor of political science at James Madison University. “There is a conscious need from his rivals to not inflame his base.”

Trump’s campaign is highlighting sentiments of support from more than 110 state and federal GOP officials, and – according to one Trump ally – is working behind the scenes to secure more endorsements from lawmakers who Trump has supported in the past.