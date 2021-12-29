New York state's daily Covid-19 hospitalisations highest since April 2020

The number of patients hospitalised in New York has almost doubled since the beginning of December. PHOTO: BLOOMBERG
Updated
Published
11 min ago

NEW YORK (BLOOMBERG) - Covid-19 hospitalisations in New York state are accelerating at a rate that hasn't been seen since the early days of the pandemic.

On Tuesday (Dec 28) the state said hospitalisations rose by 647 to 6,173, marking the largest daily increase since early April 2020, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The total number of New Yorkers hospitalised with the virus remains far below last year's peak of almost 19,000.

The Omicron-fueled surge in Covid cases across the US has reignited concerns about hospital capacity.

The number of patients hospitalised in New York has almost doubled since the beginning of December.

While Omicron appears to be causing a lower rate of hospitalisations than earlier variants, early studies showing it to be more transmissible suggest that the sheer numbers of patients could still overload the health-care system.

New York also reported more than 40,000 new cases on Tuesday for the third time in the last five days.

Almost one in five Covid tests are positive, Governor Kathy Hochul said.

The state reported 77 new deaths, bringing the total to 48,150 since the start of the pandemic.

In the US, the seven-day average of new cases hit 206,577 on Sunday, roughly 18 per cent lower than the all-time high recorded on Jan 11, according to data from the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Meanwhile, hospitalisations rose to a seven-day average of 8,964, only half their earlier peak recorded in January.

Dr Albert Ko, chair of the department of epidemiology and microbial diseases at the Yale School of Public Health, cautioned that because the new variant spreads so easily, the US will likely see continued increases in hospitalisations and deaths, though not as severe as during the delta wave that hit mid-year.

"We are seeing exponential increases in cases, and a much lower increase in hospitalisations and deaths," Dr Ko said in a phone interview.

Studies out of Britain, South Africa and Scotland show the risk of hospitalisation from Omicron is lower than from Delta.

More On This Topic
New York sees increase in hospitalised children as Omicron hammers US
No 'panic,' but Covid-19 to 'overrun' some US hospitals: Biden

The variant appears to have a shorter incubation period and cause less serious illness than other versions of the coronavirus, according a study of a cluster of six patients published Tuesday by the CDC.

Even when patients do end up in the hospital with omicron, they appear to spend less time there.

However, the increasing numbers of breakthrough infections among vaccinated people may skew hospitalisation data, said Professor Jeffrey Morris, director of the biostatistics division at the University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine.

"It appears there is less risk of hospitalised disease across the board, but we have to be a little bit careful about interpreting that," he said in a phone interview.

The rate of hospitalisations and deaths may appear artificially lower because breakthrough cases tend often turn out to be mild, Morris said.

More On This Topic
Omicron could put US Covid-19 surge into overdrive
US Covid-19 testing struggles to keep up with Omicron
Related Stories
S'pore suspends ticket sales for VTL flights and buses for inbound travel between Dec 23 and Jan 20
Covid-19 vaccine bookings for kids aged 5 to 11 open; jabs from Dec 27
How can you get your child vaccinated against Covid-19? Here's what you need to know
Germany, Sweden, Portugal and Scotland impose new restrictions as Omicron surges across Europe
Israel to offer fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose in bid to outpace Omicron
Vaccination needed to protect kids from possible exposure to Covid-19: Janil
Is Singapore ready for Omicron?
Many vaccines likely won't stop infection from Covid-19 variant Omicron
Crack down hard, or wait and see? Europe split on Omicron response
US top expert warns of bleak winter due to Covid-19 variant Omicron

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.