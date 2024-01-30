New York state comptroller asks Boeing CEO to explain handling of Max 9 fallout

CHICAGO - New York State’s comptroller has asked Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to explain how it is handling its current crisis in the wake of a door plug blowout on its 737 Max 9 aircraft early in January, according to a letter on Jan 29 seen by Reuters.

The comptroller’s office oversees the state’s pension system, which held a 0.16 per cent stake in the US planemaker at the end of September 2023.

In his letter, New York Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli asked Mr Calhoun to detail the steps taken by the company, thus far, to “ameliorate” immediate quality and safety issues as well as the longer-term reforms needed to prevent a repeat.

Mr DiNapoli also asked about the role of Boeing’s board in overseeing the current crisis.

“How will you restore confidence among your customers and the flying public?“ he wrote.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comments.

The company, long a symbol of America’s manufacturing prowess, is in the crosshairs of regulators, politicians and airlines following the Jan 5 incident, which is under investigation.

On Jan 5, a two-month-old Boeing 737 Max 9 narrowly escaped disaster after a mid-cabin door plug blew out the left side of the jet as it climbed from Portland, Oregon, en route to Ontario, California, forcing pilots to turn back and land safely with 171 passengers and six crew on board.

While the US Federal Aviation Administration has allowed grounded Max 9 planes to return to service after inspections, it has imposed a freeze on production increases of the single-aisle 737 Max - Boeing’s best-selling jets.